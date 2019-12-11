35-year-old man rapes, impregnates stepdaughter

Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 35-year-old man for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

The man identified as Thomas Lupu raped the girl on several occasions at Mazongoza Island on Shire River.

Chikwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin said Lupu started sexually abusing the teen back in March this year when severe floods hit the island.

Following the floods, the suspect’s wife and other children left the island for a safer place leaving behind the suspect and the victim since the boat they used was small to accommodate them all.

The two used to stay together in the same house and Lupu took this as an advantage to rape the girl after threatening to kill her if she kept rejecting him.

When the other family members returned to the island, Lupu continued to rape the teenager.

“In November, the victim was found two month pregnant and she revealed that her stepfather was responsible. Police arrested the suspect,” Benjamin said.

Meanwhile the suspect is under police custody pending for a court trial.

Lupu comes from Chitsa village in the area of chief Makhuwila in Chikwawa district.