Woman burns child’s hands over Kalongonda

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for burning her 11-year-old son’s hands because he ate Kalongonda.

The woman identified as Alefa Isaac burned the child’s hands on fire after she found that the boy had eaten Kalongonda (velvet beans).

According to Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin, Isaac committed the crime on Thursday night and was arrested on Friday.

Benjamin said the woman came back home from a trip and realised that the food had been eaten.

“She immediately placed the child’s hands on a fire causing severe burns and locked him in the house until Friday morning,” Benjamin said.

“It took the intervention of the child’s grandparents to take him to the district hospital after reporting to the police.”

A medical report indicates that the boy sustained burns on both hands. The woman has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She hails from Saidi village, Traditional Authority Mulilima in Chikwawa District.