Rise in teenage pregnancies worries Phalombe council

The Phalombe District has expressed concern over the rise in pregnancies among girls below the age of the 18 in the southern region district.

Last year in the same district, over 30 girls made the news after they dropped out from Mpasa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) due to teenage pregnancies.

Speaking during the orientation of the council members by Phalombe Youth Arms Organisation (PYAO), chairperson for the district’s council Fedson Thomas admitted that the situation is worrisome and he said they will implement whatever they have learnt.

“It is true that we have high numbers of teenage pregnancies here, people do find us (political leaders) with pregnant girls under the age of 18 seeking for transport to go for delivery at the hospital.

“We will try to use with whatever will be said here so that it should be implemented on the ground and reduce these pregnancies,” he said.

With funding from United Nations Foundation, the orientations were meant to enhance knowledge and to raise awareness to the council members on current sexual reproductive health status and how government through FP2020 commitments seek to improve the situation.

Board chairperson for PYAO, Christopher Misuku, said they want these local leaders to be including activities to do with the youths in their programmes especially of the council.

“The work for our organisation isn’t complete without key players like council members that is why we are here engaging them on the problems being faced by the youths so that together we should make a change.

“We want these leaders when allocating funds they should consider funding activities that will increase youth friendly health services,” said Misuku.