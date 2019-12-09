Rev. Chimwemwe Mhango suspended over adultery

The Redeemed Presbyterian Church (RPC) Ministries has suspended Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango for having an extra-marital affair.

According to a letter dated 6 December, 2019 and signed by church’s directors, Mhango – who is also a popular musician – has been suspended for three months because of an adulterous relationship.

“The directors note that your conduct has brought shame and disrepute to the church and as such, a disciplinary action should be taken, preventing the wrath of God which might justly fall upon the church,” reads part of the letter signed by Church Administrator Hezron Banda and Legal Advisor Zeros Matumba.

The director further stated that Mhango during the period of his suspension will not be allowed to administer sacraments in the church or at the Manse.

“You are not supposed to sign bank cheques and you will be removed as a signatory to the bank account of the church with immediate effect.

“You will be entitled to only 50 percent of your monthly gross allowance,” reads part of the letter.

According to the letter, the directors will tell Mhango to resume his duties upon successful completion of the suspension on conditions that they may deem appropriate.

But they have warned the preacher that any breach of the conditions of the suspension will lead to dismissal or court action.

Meanwhile, a statement posted on the Redeemed Presbyterian Church Facebook Page has dismissed the letter as fake.

“I would like to distance itself from the letter circulating on the social media, that our Bishop has been suspended. The church has not suspended the Bishop. Currently he is on holiday and when he comes back, will continue conducting his duties as the Bishop of the church.

“Those who wrote the letter have evil intentions and wants to tarnish the image of the church. The council will meet and act accordingly,” reads the unsigned statement.

RPC was formed after Mhango and its members broke away from the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP in protest over the Synod’s decision to transfer Mhango from Kanengo in Lilongwe to Euthini in Mzimba.