TNM graduate program spotlights analytics

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed mobile telecoms network provider TNM Plc says the future of technology-driven businesses such as mobile telecoms and ICT relies heavily on how fresh graduates make use of data and analysis.

CEO Michel Buitelaar said this during the launch of TNM’s Graduate Development Program and Career Fair in Blantyre.

“In this program, selected graduates will be immersed in TNM’s day to day operations, a development which augurs well with our vision. The roles we envisage for these top talents will predominantly be in ‘analytics spheres’ across different departments in the TNM business,” he said.

The ‘TNM Graduate Development Program’ provides openings for internship aiming to orient fresh graduates in various aspects of the telecommunications business—from engineering, IT and Innovation, finance and business management— among others.

The world continues to experience a new wave of change through analytics; hence the company is accommodating graduates to effectively connect with the industry.

“At TNM we strongly believe in analytical approaches and we would want to have, attract and nurture the best and brightest in data science, quantitative marketing, statistics, business performance monitoring and the like,” added Buitelaar.

Buitelaar said that through the program, TNM believes that it will contribute towards the reduction of unemployment levels among the fresh graduates.

“We are aware that the career development programs boost excellence because they provide more valuable learning experiences,” he said.

In the new-style technology era, TNM has vowed to be continuously evolving in order to align Malawians to the current global digital trends.

“As a Malawian company, TNM is patriotic to the ideals that bind this country together. We will continue to apply digital technology and ICT innovations as a catalyst for economic growth and also moving the country forward in the digital transformation journey,” said Buitelaar.

For his part, Senior Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Skills and Innovation, Willy Kamanga hailed TNM for the program saying it in tandem with government’s youth internship initiative.

“This initiative is very significant to the government of Malawi; we are aiming at reducing the levels of unemployment. As you may be aware that most of our fresh graduates are unemployed. Through this program TNM is nurturing the skills of these graduates thereby improving their social economic status,” said Kamanga.

Kamanga urged other organizations to emulate what the telco has done to enhance productivity of graduates in the country.

The Graduate Program responds to identified needs to TNM’s new strategy.