Devotion: Be involved in giving in the Kingdom

2 Samuel 24:24 (NIV) “But the king replied to Araunah, “No, I insist on paying you for it. I will not sacrifice to the Lord my God burnt offerings that cost me nothing.” So David bought the threshing floor and the oxen and paid fifty shekels of silver for them.”

Giving is one of the principles to be a success in the Kingdom. King David was offered land for free, he refused. David being a man at the Heart of God realized that there are no free things in the Kingdom. It’s either you pay or someone pays. He had a different mindset.

He chose to pay. He knew it is more blessed to give than to receive (Acts 20:35). If he had gone ahead and made the sacrifice at such a free land, then Araunah the giver would have been blessed. David would have been a loser. What a mindset. He didn’t look at receiving free thing as being blessed, like what many would think. He had to pay a lot of money for the sacrifice to be done.

Proverbs 11:24-25 “There is one who scatters, and increases yet more. There is one who withholds more than is appropriate, but gains poverty. The liberal soul shall be made fat. He who waters shall be watered also himself.”

Things of God are not free. Participate in the giving. Be a Kingdom builder. Don’t look at giving as a burden. There is no one who has ever become poorer or disadvantaged because of giving to God. Don’t leave the Work of God to few people in the body of Christ.

The more you leave it for few people, the more such people get ahead of you. You need to be involved in the activities of the body of Christ by giving your resources. God has entrusted you with something and that is why you are found at that place. It doesn’t matter, whether little or much, ensure you give something in the kingdom.

Acts 20:35 ….” And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ”

The WORD of God says the giver is more blessed than the one who receives. The world says when you receive, you are blessed. Choose to believe the WORD of God. Search for opportunities to give in the Kingdom and live a greater life.

Prayer: Father thank you for entrusting me to be a partaker of your Kingdom work. Through my giving I participate in your Kingdom advancement and my life is transformed from glory to glory. I am a Kingdom builder and looks at giving as an opportunity of participation in the Kingdom. In Jesus name. Amen

