Mlatho Mponela relegated

Mlatho Mponela have been relegated to the Chipiku Central Region Football League following a 2-1 defeat away to Civil Sporting Club on Saturday afternoon.

Before the match, the Mponela-based side needed all the three points in order to keep their survival hopes alive but a brace from Muhammad Sulumba brought to an end their Super League journey.

Jafali Chande gave Mlatho Mponela the lead early in the first half but Sulumba leveled off before the recess.

In the second half, the former Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers striker doubled his tally, scoring his tenth goal of the season.

The result sees Civil Sporting moving to fifth position with 44 points from 28 games while Mlatho Mponela are still stuck on fifteenth position with 23 points from 29 games and even if they win their final match, the points will not be enough to save them from going down to the premier division.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Gilbert Chimbalanga scored the only goal to inspire Mzuni FC to a 1-0 victory over Moyale Barracks to boost their surviving hopes.

The result takes the Green Intellectuals out of the relegation zone with 26 points from 28 games.

The Mzuzu based side will now compete with Dwangwa United for the final slot.