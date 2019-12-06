Malawi Polytechnic seeks K146m to reopen

The Malawi Polytechnic says it needs K146 million to reopen the institution and complete the second semester following fire that gutted down one of the hostels at the college.

The fire incident which occurred on November 26, 2019 destroyed the top floor of Nyika Hostel which accommodates 268 students and resulted into temporary closure of the institution.

In a Press statement released on December 5, 2019, the college said intends to reopen on January 6, 2020 but the rehabilitation will take much time as well as resources.

According to the college, K146 million is needed to support the immediate needs of the affected students that were residing in Nyika hostel.

“Complete rehabilitation or replacement of the hostel is a long term process requiring substantial resources,” the statement reads.

The Polytechnic has since asked well-wishers, individuals, families, business community, private sector, the diplomatic community, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), religious community and the public to assist the students.

The Council through the statement also commended the courageous behaviour of those that managed the fire amidst challenges and rescue property as the impromptu emergency response.

Written by Aisha Amidu – Mana