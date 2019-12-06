NPC seeks to engage people in all areas during Vision 2063 formulation

The National Planning Commission (NPC) says engagement of Malawians in all areas across the country is a major factor that will contribute towards success of Vision 2063 which is being formulated.

NPC Director General Dr Thomas Chataghalala Munthali said this during a Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Conference on National Envisioning in Lilongwe.

The conference which was held on Thursday was organised by the Council for Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (CONGOMA) with funding from IM Swedish Development Partner.

Speaking with reporters, Munthali said if the country wants a vision that reflects what people want there is a need to welcome people’s ideas since the vision is for the general public at large.

He added by commending CONGOMA for organising the Conference which brought together different organisations to share ideas and skills regarding vision 2063.

“We are commending CONGOMA because they invited us to this conference. People who are here work on the ground at grassroots level, as such this will enable them to gather momentum and energy to continue with their work with citizens of this country,” he said.

In his remarks, Simekina Kaluzi who is Program Manager at CONGOMA commended Civil Society Organisation’s (CSOs) for working hard in many areas such services provision.

CONGOMA is mother body of all organisations in the country. Its objectives are to support Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to carry out their functions under the NGO Act 2000, enhance and improve the operational environmental within which NGOs function and among others..