Man murders wife in Dowa

Police in Dowa are looking for a man suspected of killing his 35-year-old wife with a hammer.

The suspect is Jossam Kapusa of Chauma Village whereas the deceased is Catherine Solomon of Lufeyo Village, both areas are in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

According to Dowa Police spokesperson Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, Kapusa married Solomon in May this year but during their marriage, the suspect was cruel and violent to the woman and this led to their separation.

“The two later reconciled and re-joined as a family and it was on November 28, 2019 when the suspect left for Lilongwe to look for a job,” M’bumpha said.

On December 4, 2019 the suspect arrived home at Lufeyo Village where he was welcomed by his wife and they slept together until around 05:30hours when Solomon’s mother heard a strange cry at the woman’s house.

According to M’bumpha, the alarming cry prompted the mother to rush to Solomon’s house where she found the woman’s 2-year-old child who was crying.

In the house, the mother found Solomon in a pool of blood.

“The mother reported the matter to Mvera Police Post who in turn visited the scene and took the dead body to Dowa District Hospital for postmortem,” M’bumpha said.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital revealed that death was caused due to brain damage secondary to severe head injury.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect.