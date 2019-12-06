Chimulirenji says Malawians should refrain from petty jealousy

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has asked people in the country to cultivate unity of purpose for the country to attain meaningful and sustainable development.

Chimulirenji was speaking on Thursday when he addressed a development rally at Mwanza community centre ground.

He said government, on its part, would remain committed to provide people with the necessary social amenities in its quest to improve their living standards.

Chimulirenji, therefore, asked people to refrain from petty jealousy, saying unity of purpose would facilitate national development and economic growth.

Commenting on the current food situation in the country, Chimulirenji who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, admitted that the figures of people in need of relief food released by Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) were not a true reflection of the situation on the ground.

“I would like to admit that the figures of households which may be food insecure that were presented by MVAC are not a true reflection of the numbers on the ground. Government has since directed that there should be reassessment to effectively reach out to all the affected,” he assured.

Chimulirenji repeated his vow to remain loyal to President Peter Mutharika and Malawians who voted the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) into power.

“Just as I did during the campaign period, I would like to renew my vow to serve the president and the nation with undivided loyalty for national prosperity,” he said.

The Veep, therefore, thanked people in Mwanza for supporting the DPP, asking the district party leadership to consolidate the party’s strength at the grassroots.

“It is important to continue making efforts aimed at making the party strong at all levels. Different leaders should strive at bringing unity in the party hierarchy,” Chimulirenji said.

Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central, Nicholas Dausi echoed Chimulirenji’s sentiments on MVAC, observing that the committee underestimated the number of food insure households, saying the actual figures were alarming.

“It is better to exaggerate than underestimate the figures — MVAC in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development had to be realistic when doing the assessment of food situation in the country,” he said.

However, Dausi who is also Minister of Homeland Security asked the district council authorities to be transparent when identifying and registering beneficiaries of relief food, warning that government would crack a whip on anyone bent to frustrate its programs.

On his part, Paramount Chief Gomani of Ntcheu pledged commitment towards mobilizing people in sustainable environmental management as one way of mitigating effects of climate change.

“We among other things, ensure that our subjects plant more trees to overcome some of the challenges that happen as a result of environmental degradation,” Gomani said. “We will also encourage our subjects to build better and resilient structures to shocks.”

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kanduku thanked the country’s leadership through the Vice President for the timely response to the disaster which befell people in some parts of Mwanza.

Kanduku also commended government for the numerous development programs being implemented in the district.

However, he asked government to consider constructing a stadium, modern market and bus terminal at Mwanza Boma. He also appealed to government to upgrade Thambani road and health centre to a community hospital.

By Arnold Namanja – MANA

