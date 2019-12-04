More efforts needed to end gender based violence – Ministry of Gender

The Ministry of Gender says gender based violence is an evil which can be eliminated through continued efforts by individuals, police and organizations.

Director of Gender Affairs in Gender Affairs Department in the Ministry of Gender Children, Disability and Social Welfare Assistance Joseph Kazima said this on Tuesday during a media training on Safeguarding Reporting Workshop which Tithetse Nkhanza Program conducted in Lilongwe as part of 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

Kazima said the ministry is doing all it can and asked the general public at large to accept that gender based violence is an evil which need to be reported to necessary institutions.

Speaking with reporters, Tithetse Nkhanza Program Justice Lead Juliet Sibale commended the media for publishing and reporting stories regarding gender based violence which has brought to light heinous acts that would have hidden forever.

Sibale added by asking the journalists to always protect victims of rape and defilement.

“We have seen that survivors of gender based violence are not protected as such we are asking the media to use media ethics such as hiding the face, refrain from mentioning name age of that survivor,” he explained.

Malawi set aside 16 days of activism against gender based violence from 25 November to 10 December to expose more issues against this violence.