Junior Flames ready for COSAFA U-20 tourney

Flames Under-20 head coach Peter Mponda says his boys are ready for the COSAFA Men’s Under 20 Championship which gets under way on Wednesday in Zambia.

The Under 20 National Football team left the country on Monday ahead of their Group A opener against Comoros Island. They will also play Botswana and the hosts Zambia.

Speaking to the local media on Tuesday, Mponda said his charges are excited with the challenge ahead.

“The boys are excited with the challenge ahead of them. We know it’s a bigger one but we can get things right because our preparations have been good and we feel that we are ready for the tournament,” he said.

The former Flames captain was quick to admit that his charges are in a very tough group but was confident of getting positive results.

“We are in a very tough group but if you want to be the champion, you have to beat the best. We know much about Botswana and Zambia but we are not very sure about Comoros Island but I have assembled a very good squad to withstand the heat,” he added.

Countries from the Southern Africa will compete in a 10-day tournament.