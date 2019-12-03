Tobacco tenant kills fellow tenant over meat

Rumphi Police are keeping in custody 35-year-old Khwima Nyasulu for killing a 49-year-old tenant over cooked meat.

According to Deputy Police spokesperson for Rumphi Police Station Tupeliwe Kabwilo, this happened on Sunday, December 1.

The deceased has been identified as Leonard Chunda from Mahowe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthalire in Chitipa District.

Police investigations indicate that both the victim and the suspect were tenants at a certain farm at Msakachuma Village around Hewe area.

Their employer bought meat for them to cook and after cooking it, the two later went to drink beer.

Leonard Chunda the victim later left the drinking place together with another fellow tenant and went home since it was late.

“The suspect came home around midnight and found the two other tenants fast asleep. He woke them up and demanded supper but the tenants told the suspect to take the food from the usual place where they usually keep the food.

“Upon opening the pot of relish, the suspect started accusing his fellow tenants of using more pieces of meat when they were taking their supper,” the police spokesperson said.

He added that the suspect started assaulting Leonard Chunda while the other tenant escaped from the house and shouted for help.

When the neighbours and the tenants’ employer came, they found Chunda lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Chunda was taken to Katowo Health Centre where he died while receiving treatment and postmortem conducted established that death was caused due to bleeding secondary to a cut on the backbone.

The suspect who comes from Lubagha Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwahenga in Rumphi will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder.

Meanwhile, police have cautioned members of the general public not to take laws in their own hands if there are disagreements but rather report to relevant authorities who can help to solve the issues.