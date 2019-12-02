KBG set to drop Christmas album

Lilongwe based renowned gospel rap artist KBG, in collaboration with newly signed Nyali music artists, will release a Christmas project which is a first in Malawian Hip hop.

In an interview on Sunday, Kelvin Before Gumbi (KBG) said the project is currently being produced and recorded at the Nyali muzik longue, with more guest features and appearances to be announced.

“Basically we want to do something that has never been done before in Malawi, a project with Christmas theme capturing the stories around the birth of Jesus.

“Furthermore we also want to contribute to the happy and jolly time by giving people something to dance and listen to,” he said.

He added that so far they have 3 songs of which two have already been produced. The first song titled “today” features artists like Sir Odilo and Sir Creedy while the other song titled “The star” features artists like Blessed Citizen, Sir Creedy and Sir Odilo. KBG and Sir Odilo produced the two songs.

KBG is one of the hard working artists in Malawi with over 15 years in the music industry.

The majority of that time has been spent doing Christian music, so Christmas project from him was definitely long overdue.

Story by Harris Chimatiro