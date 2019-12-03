Apam questions delay to release inquiry findings

The Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) has questioned government’s delay to make public findings of several investigations into attacks against persons with albinism.

On Monday, Apam executive members led by national coordinator Overstone Kondowe met presidential adviser on civil society organisations (CSOs) Mavuto Bamusi in Lilongwe where they demanded the release of the findings.

Kondowe noted that three inquiries into markets and killings and abductions of persons with albinism instituted by President Peter Mutharika, Malawi Human Rights Commission and Malawi Police Service haven’t yet been released.

“What is taking them so long?” he queried.

Kondowe also described as suspicious the failure by the police to release findings of the investigations into the death of Buleya Lule, a suspect in the killing of a 14 year old boy with albinism.

He said: “We demand the findings for Lule because we believe he said something. Was there a sinister action?”

Malawi has about 13,000 persons with albinism but they live in fear of being attacked. Over the past five years, 152 cases of attacks against persons with albinism have been reported including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing.

To protect persons with albinism, government has set aside K600 million for construction of houses and has allocated K400 million for the implementation of the Action Plan for the protection of people with albinism