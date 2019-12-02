Malawi’s Chimwemwe Kamkwamba crowned Miss Deaf Africa

Miss Deaf Malawi, Chimwemwe Kamkwamba, was on Sunday crowned Miss Deaf Africa during a ceremony held in Seychelles.

Kamkwamba who is aged 27 is a logistics and supply chain management student.

According to Seychelles Nation website, Kamkwamba expressed her joy at winning the crown saying she will use her status to support other deaf people especially the younger ones.

“My main objective is to give them the confidence, the courage and the support they need to stand up and be whoever they want to be and do the things they want,” she said.

“Being deaf does not mean you should not believe in yourself; on the contrary you should be confident, brave and strong. I want to help them improve their lives and realise their dreams.” said

The Miss Deaf event, according to Seychelles Nation, was a simple but glamorous ceremony attended by friends, family, sponsors and government officials among others.

During the ceremony, Miss Deaf Mauritius won Miss Deaf Indian Ocean and also clinched the crown for 1st Princess.

The crown for 2nd princess went to Miss Deaf Zimbabwe, 19-year-old Takudzwa Phiri while Miss Deaf Mozambique, Tania Maciel, was selected Miss Personality and Miss Deaf Reunion, Oceane Dorval, was crowned Miss Photogenic.

The event was organised by the Association for People with Hearing Impairment (Aphi) in collaboration with Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort.