Boy dies after falling from moving vehicle

A 7-year-old boy died on Sunday after falling from a moving vehicle which was going around Nkhotakota Boma mobilising people to attend a rally that was expected to be conducted by Vice President Everton Chimulirenji.

Nkhotakota deputy police public relations officer Paul Malimwe said the incident occurred at Kamange village less than a kilometer from Nkhotakota Boma.

He added that at the time of the accident, the motor vehicle registration number KK 8233 was being driven by Esau Phiri, 34, of Missi village traditional authority Msakambewa in Dowa district

Malimwe further said that the accident happened prior to the public meeting the Vice State president was expected to conduct at Nkhotakota LEA primary school.

“The children were running after the truck with loud speakers mounted on it and upon arriving in Kamange 2 village, the boy who was among colleagues stealing a ride, fell down from the moving vehicle.

“Due to the impact, the boy sustained internal injuries and was taken to Nkhotakota District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he added.

Chimulirenji cancelled the rally because of the accident.

Meanwhile, the police are strongly warning children to avoid stealing rides from moving vehicles to avoid similar accidents.

Waliya Muhammad Muhyuddin, hailed from Mbaluku village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.