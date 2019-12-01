Unemployed health workers stage protests

Unemployed health workers held demonstrations in Ntcheu on Thursday demanding massive recruitment of doctors, nurses and midwives.

During the march, the unemployed health workers held placards some of which said “we need to be employed now”, “Boma muzitolele” and “life begins in a health”.

The workers marched to the Ntcheu District Council where they presented a petition containing six demands.

The demands include massive formal recruitment of nurses and midwives, massive formal recruitment of doctors and abolition of general government internship just mention.

Inside the petition there is a serious warning that starting from 2 to 9 December, health workers will put tools down in all public hospitals until the concerns are addressed clearly.

Ntcheu District Council Human Resources Officer, Alexander Lumbalo, who received the petition on behalf of the District Commissioner said the office will forward it to the responsible office at Capital Hill.