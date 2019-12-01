Ministry of Labour to continue promoting industrial peace

The Ministry of Labour says it will continue to promote labour standards and industrial peace through settlement of disputes to ensure that people in the country are engaged in safe and gainful employment.

Minister of Labor, Skills and Innovation Martha Lunji Mhone Chanjo said this at a press briefing which the ministry conducted to brief the media on its achievements at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Chanjo said for the past months the ministry has developed a National Employment and Labour Policy (NELP) which provides framework to promote productive and decent employment.

She added that it has priority area to accelerate employment creation and ensure safe and gainful employment.

“On decent work, the ministry provided leadership for the development of Malawi which accelerate our efforts towards decent employment creation, respect of rights and international standards,” she explained.

On Technical colleges, she said the government established seven National and Community Technical Colleges to enable youth who could not get skills in National Technical Colleges acquire them in their respective communities.

Currently, there are 14 functional community technical colleges and 20 Community Skills Development Centres.

The government of the People’s Republic of China is also constructing five Technical College in Zomba, Nsanje, Ntcheu, Mzimba and Mulanje.