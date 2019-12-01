Recent News
TNM
You are at: » » UMP Awards nominees announced

UMP Awards nominees announced

0
By on Entertainment

UMP has revealed nominees for the 2019 UMP Awards which will be held on December 14 in Blantyre.

The announcement was done on Saturday, 30th November at an event held at Waves in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, UMP Director Ken Zizwa welcomed the participation of urban music and fashion stakeholders during the process of coming up with the nominees.

Zizwa said that they expect the same as they go into the final round of voting.

The 2019 UMP Awards will be held on 14 December at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

During the event, Ben Wandawanda will receive the Fashion Icon award while Jai Banda will get the (music) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Fashion Living Legend Award recipient-designate will be announced next week.

Artist of the Year

(Female)

  1. Hilco
  2. Kim of diamonds
  3. Sangie
  4. Temwa
  5. Tuno

Artist of the Year (Male)

  1. Eli Njuchi
  2. Gwamba
  3. Kell Kay
  4. Seven o More
  5. Wikise

Best Duo/Group

  1. Archaida Universe
  2. Brainlock Fam
  3. Mabilinganya Empire
  4. Njuchi Zitatu
  5. XVI

Song of the Year

  1. Chikamuphulikire – Wikise
  2. Go – Kell Kay
  3. Mpaka Kale – Kell kay
  4. Mtengamoyo – Saint
  5. Ng’wing’wi – Patience Namadingo

Producer of the Year

  1. DJ Brown
  2. DJ Sley
  3. Henwood
  4. Martin Angelz
  5. Zephy

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female)

  1. Hazel Mak
  2. Nthanda Manduwi
  3. Priscilla Kayira
  4. Temwa

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Music Video of the Year

  1. Chikamphulikire – Wikise
  2. Go – Kell Kay
  3. My bag – Toast
  4. Ndagoma – Fredokiss ft Bucci & AK
  5. Ng’wing’wi – Patience Namadingo

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Fashion Designer of the Year

  1. Christian Entwan
  2. Jay Designs
  3. Mis Pearls
  4. Xandria

UMP Awards 2019 Nominees

Best New Fashion Designer

  1. Dickson Keith Kanyenda
  2. House of Daniella
  3. Legacy Fashions
  4. Scorpie Clothing

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees\

Model of the Year (Female)

  1. Christina Mabvuto
  2. Claire Thindwa
  3. Rebecca Thindwa
  4. Sinikiwe Mvula

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Male)

  1. Bucci
  2. Gwamba
  3. Tay Grin
  4. Toast

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Model of the Year (Male)

  1. Dickson Ziba
  2. Keitumile Kawilima
  3. Miracle Suya
  4. Paul Tembo
Share.