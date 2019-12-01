UMP Awards nominees announced

UMP has revealed nominees for the 2019 UMP Awards which will be held on December 14 in Blantyre.

The announcement was done on Saturday, 30th November at an event held at Waves in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, UMP Director Ken Zizwa welcomed the participation of urban music and fashion stakeholders during the process of coming up with the nominees.

Zizwa said that they expect the same as they go into the final round of voting.

The 2019 UMP Awards will be held on 14 December at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

During the event, Ben Wandawanda will receive the Fashion Icon award while Jai Banda will get the (music) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Fashion Living Legend Award recipient-designate will be announced next week.

Artist of the Year

(Female)

Hilco Kim of diamonds Sangie Temwa Tuno

Artist of the Year (Male)

Eli Njuchi Gwamba Kell Kay Seven o More Wikise

Best Duo/Group

Archaida Universe Brainlock Fam Mabilinganya Empire Njuchi Zitatu XVI

Song of the Year

Chikamuphulikire – Wikise Go – Kell Kay Mpaka Kale – Kell kay Mtengamoyo – Saint Ng’wing’wi – Patience Namadingo

Producer of the Year

DJ Brown DJ Sley Henwood Martin Angelz Zephy

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female)

Hazel Mak Nthanda Manduwi Priscilla Kayira Temwa

Music Video of the Year

Chikamphulikire – Wikise Go – Kell Kay My bag – Toast Ndagoma – Fredokiss ft Bucci & AK Ng’wing’wi – Patience Namadingo

Fashion Designer of the Year

Christian Entwan Jay Designs Mis Pearls Xandria

Best New Fashion Designer

Dickson Keith Kanyenda House of Daniella Legacy Fashions Scorpie Clothing

Model of the Year (Female)

Christina Mabvuto Claire Thindwa Rebecca Thindwa Sinikiwe Mvula

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Male)

Bucci Gwamba Tay Grin Toast

Model of the Year (Male)