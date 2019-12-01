Devotion: It’s new creation that matters

Galatians 6:15 For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision avails anything, but a new creation.

In Christ your physical and earthly qualification doesn’t matter, what matters a lot is new creation and thus you being born again.

Who is the new creation? 2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”

New creation is the new man in Christ. The person without the past. They are born again in the family of God. The Bible says a new creation, all things have passed away, which means if there is any curses, any failures any barrenness in their old family, that will not affect them. They are a new species born in Zion (He 12:22).

They are not marching to Zion but were born there.

New creation has heaven citizenship. Philippians 3:20 “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.” He doesn’t look at heaven as a foreign place but rather as their own nation where they obtained citizenship by birth.

The new creation are unstoppable like moving wind. Even developed nations like USA can’t stop hurricanes. The only remedy is to relocate. If you don’t agree with the progress of new creation, just relocate because you can’t stop them. John 3:7-8 “Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes. So is everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

Confession

Am unstoppable. Am unlimited. Am moving from glory to glory. Am a citizen of heaven. I dwell in a nation where the Head office of God is. Am not ordinary. In Jesus name. Amen

Contact +265888326247 +265997538098

If you are not yet new creation call or WhatsApp