Nkhatabay burglar jailed 3 years

The Nkhatabay First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced Nenani Zimba aged 38 to three years in prison for breaking into a house and stealing items valued K83,000.

The incident happened at Mpamba trading centre in the district.

Presenting facts in Nkhatabay First Grade Magistrate Court, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Pleasant Sichali told the court that on November 26, the convict Nenani Zimba broke into a house belonging to Gideon Kumwenda and stole a blanket worth K45, 000 and money amounting to K38, 000.

The court further heard that the complainant on the date of incident, left home with his wife for farming activities, leaving their house securely locked.

Zimba took advantage and broke into the house. He was caught red handed by Kumwenda who came back from the garden earlier than her husband.

According to Nkhatabay police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kondwani James, Mrs Kumwenda shouted for help but it was too late as the convict had already escaped.

The couple later reported the case to Nkhatabay Police and was later arrested and charged with the offences of house breaking and theft.

Appearing in court, he registered plea of guilty to both charges.

The state prosecutor Sub Inspector Sichali prayed for stiff punishment against the convict to teach him and others a lesson.

In mitigation, Zimba cried for leniency saying that he looks after his family.

First Grade Magistrate George Longwe sentenced him to 3 years for housebreaking and one year for theft. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Zimba comes from Timbiri Village in the area of TA Timbiri in Nkhatabay District.