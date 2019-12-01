Sanwecka crowned 2019 FCB U-20 champions

Sanwecka are the 2019 First Capital Bank (FCB) Under 20 league national champions following their 3-1 convincing victory over Ndirande Stars at Mulanje Park Stadium on Saturday.

Chancy Kaonga, Wongani Lungu and Prince Njaliwa were on target to seal the championship for the northern region representatives whose coach Charles Kamanga in a pre-match interview said their target was to take the title up north.

Ndirande who thumped Dedza Soccer City 2-0 on Friday to reach the finals level got their consolation goal through the spot kick converted by Richard Luciano.

For being the champions, Mzuzu based outfit went away with the prize of Mk2 million while Ndirande took home Mk1 million as runners up’s prize money.

In a post-match interview, Kamanga commended his boys for their good performance as they have finished the season unbeaten with 30 wins and two draws.

“We promised people from the North that we will win this thing and now it has materialised, let me thank my boys for their good performance, our play wasn’t good yesterday and look today we have displayed a good performance,” said the former Moyale Barracks Coach.

On his part, coach Louis Makandanje of Ndirande Stars said it was a good match but they lost it by conceding early goals.

“Congrats to Sanwecka, we have lost the match, we got the chances but we failed to utilise them but our friends got theirs too and got those early goals but all in all it was a good game,” he said.

Notable faces who witnessed the finale including the sports minister, Francis Phiso, Football Association of Malawi President and his vice Walter Nyamilandu and James Mwenda respectively just to mention a few.

First Capital Bank representative William Masamba, said the bank is satisfied with how National Youth Football Association (NYFA) is running the league hence will sponsor the league again as a lot of talent is yet to be unearthed.

“Expect us again next year when we will also be sponsoring this league. We are committed and we believe that there’s still a lot talent out there, let me thank NYFA for their good management as we haven’t heard about any incidences this year,” said Masamba.

In his remarks, NYFA Chairperson Chimango Munthali thanked FCB for their continued support for the grassroot football and he said many youths are being nurtured through the league.

First Capital Bank sponsored the youth league this year with funds amounting to Mk35 million and the league was being played in 14 districts of Malawi and 2019 was 12th year since the league has been in existence with support from the bank.