Japan hands over fire engines to Kamuzu International Airport

Japan has officially handed over to Malawi fire engines and an ambulance which a Japanese city donated to Kamuzu International and Likoma airports.

Two fire engines are now operational at KIA while the other fire engine will soon be shipped to the Likoma Airport.

Ota City of Japan, the host town for the pre-training camp of the Malawian Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, donated the vehicles to the two airports.

The Airport Development Limited was linked with the donation, thanks to the facilitation of the Embassy of Malawi in Japan.

On Tuesday, the Embassy of Japan in Malawi officially handed over the vehicles to the Government of Malawi.

The ceremony was presided over by the Honorable Ralph Jooma, Malawi Minister of Transport and Public Works.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Yanagisawa praised the good wish of Ota City and wished long-lasting cooperation between Japan and Malawi in the air transport sector.

At KIA, Japan also constructed three terminals under a $35 million (about K26 billion) project.

A new radar surveillance system was also installed at the airport as part of the project.