Health centre closed following violence against nurse

Health workers have closed Bowe Health Centre in Dowa demanding community members to renovate the house of a nursing officer which they demolished last week.

Dowa District Hospital Spokesperson, Davie Nuka, confirmed that health workers are boycotting work due to the attack on the nurse, Clifford Semu, who was accused of negligence following the death of a pregnant woman.

Nuka said the health facility will open only after Semu’s house is renovated. He added that the health workers want to be assured of their safety at the health facility.

Meanwhile, patients who receive antiretroviral drugs at the hospital have complained that they are stranded as they do not know where to access the drugs.

Last week, an angry mob from communities around Bowe Health Centre in Dowa damaged Semu’s car and house saying he failed to assist a pregnant woman who later died.

However, it was later established that the woman needed to be taken to a bigger health facility but there was no ambulance and when she later died community members accused the medical worker of negligence.