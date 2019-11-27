MP Jiya donates exercise books to Chipala Primary School

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Alfred Jiya has donated exercise books to learners at Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe following the reopening of the school which was closed after clashes between management and community members.

Jiya who is a member of the Malawi Congress Party donated the writing materials on Tuesday to the leaners whose institution was closed for three weeks due to misunderstandings between members of the community and donors who decided to build school blocks at the school ground.

Speaking after the donation, Jiya said he came up with the initiative as a way of encouraging the students who were disturbed by the wrangles.

He added that the donation is just starter pack and pledged to do more considering that some of the students at the institution come poor families.

“I am aware that this donation means a lot to the learners, I therefore want to take this opportunity to ask the students at this institution to work extra harder and achieve their goals,” he explained

Jiya then commended Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for efforts to push for the reopening of the School.

In her remarks, acting Head teacher of the School Racheal Banda commended the Member of Parliament for the timely donation and pledged to encourage the learners to work hard in their studies.

Banda said despite the closure of the school for weeks, teachers will make sure that the students pass with flying colors.