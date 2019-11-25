Mwanza border intensifies security for festive season

Authorities at Mwanza border have intensified security to curb illegal migration cases which are always on the rise during the festive season.

This is according to Mwanza border public relations officer Pasqually Zulu who said the border wants to reduce cases of using unchartered routes, child trafficking, aiding and abetting of illegal immigrants and use of fake emergency travel documents by both foreign and Malawian nationals.

Zulu said during this security intensification period, random inspection, ad hoc roadblocks and snap checks have been intensified to deal with travelers who shun border formalities when going in and out of the country.

He advised travellers to get proper documents using certified buses and urged parents to be responsible enough when releasing children considering that cases of child trafficking are high during this period.

The publicist reminded parents travelling beyond borders with minors to have the children’s birth certificates, consent letter from both parents or one and clearance letter from either Police or Ministry of gender children and Social Welfare.

“These measures are coming in after registering huge numbers of both Malawians and foreign nationals who are arriving and departing the country for the incoming festive season, and as a security organization we have an obligation to the nation because any lapse on our part may compromise our national security and social economic development,” said Zulu.

He further appealed to bus operators to seriously observe passengers boarding their buses from either South Africa or Zimbabwe to Malawi with the aim of helping the department during the festive season.

The department of Immigration and Citizenship Services is mandated to provide quality services to the general public in areas of border security, issuance of travel documents residential and work permits, visas and Citizenship to eligible persons.