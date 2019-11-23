Manyowe FP School benefits from Zampira Promotion

As the Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion continues to develop grassroots football in the country, Manyowe FP School has become a fifth beneficiary courtesy of Major Bester Antonio who emerged October winner in the ongoing promotion.

Antonio, a Manyowe Primary School alumnus won the monthly jackpot of K1.5 million after he correctly predicted a game between Silver Strikers and TN Stars which the Bankers won 3-1.

The Bullets supporter said he opted for Manyowe School because he fully understands the challenges the school face in the football segment.

“During my school days here, we had challenges in accessing football equipment, it is sad to note that the same problems are being encountered now. I therefore considered my old school to alleviate some of the challenges and improve football,” said Antonio.

Antonio urged football fans to continue participate in the promotion to support TNM’s initiative of improving grassroots football in the country.

On his part, Limbani Nsapato TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager said that the telco is impressed that the promotion is achieving its intended purpose.

“The essence of Zampira Promotion is continuous engagement with the football fan base across the country. The continuous increase in the participation of soccer fans attest that we are taking the game beyond just watching,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said TNM will continue to bring more exciting incentives to uplift the game of football in Super League and beyond.

“TNM is a passionate sponsor of the elite Super League in the country, we are proud to take the game of football to great heights. Through Zampira promotion we are extending our reach to impact the development of grassroots football such as the donation today at Manyowe School,” he said.

In his remarks, Simon Kamgwawo Deputy Headteacher thanked Antonio for considering Manyowe school and hailed TNM for Zampira Promotion.

“Since its establishment in the early 90s, the school has never owned this kind of football equipment. It’s a lifetime gesture we shall always cherish. I thank Bester Antonio for recognizing us through Zampira promotion being run by TNM,” said Kamgwawo.

This year’s Zampira promotion was launched in June and will end in December where a grand winner will cart home a whooping K2 million.

Apart from the monthly K1.5 million prize money, every week TNM also gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while Daily Question winner gets K100, 000.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 1515 or dial *1515# and select the prediction option. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw in December.