Mwanza border implements Integrated Border Control System

Amid concerted effort by the Malawi government to minimise cases of illegal migration of its citizens, the country’s immigration department has implemented an Integrated Border Control System (I.B.C.S) at Mwanza border post.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Mwanza border publicist Pasqually Zulu said the digital system which has been launched on Friday, November 22, will help to safeguard jobs of the natives.

Zulu said the integrated border control system (I.B.C.S) project which started in 2012 at Kamuzu International Airport and Chileka Airport will help the department in reducing the burden when processing and clearing the travelling community.

He said at the same time, the system will also help in collection of data claiming it will be so much easier considering the backlog they used to have during the manual border formalities recently.

“Both Malawi and foreign nationals who were cleared at the formation (Mwanza) using the new system hailed the government of Malawi for initiative in which they indicated that it’s timely.

“They further commended the immigration top management in its efforts on flexibility to the services being offered to the general public which truly shows its true adaptation to changes in the environment being operated through fulfillment of clients needs and demand,” said Zulu.

During the inspection of the project implementation the National Border Affairs, Andrew Mughogho who is the Superintendent of the Immigration department indicated that the project is still under the pilot phase to see how the system is going to perform.

However, Mughogho was quick to say that in less than a month he expect the system to be fully operational and he urged the officers to be responsible enough in handling the equipment.

The project which is being done by Techno Brain, started Tubing and other technical parts in the year 2013 but it was on a snail’s pace until the department opted to push the project quicker so as to be in line with the global technological advancements.