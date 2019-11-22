DPP government reneges on promise to employ interns

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has failed to deliver on its promise to employ youths who were recruited last year under the internship program.

In the run-up to the May 21 elections, President Peter Mutharika said the government will employ thousands of interns who were recruited last year.

In its manifesto the DPP said: “We will continue to provide internships to graduate students and employ them after completion.”

However, the interns are yet to be employed as permanent employees and some of the youths have urged Mutharika to fulfill the promise he made ahead of the polls.

Reacting to the concerns, public relations officer in the Ministry of Labour Christina Mkutumula said the ministry is not aware about any arrangement to employ the youths.

“The internship was only meant to make the youths ready for employment elsewhere,” Mkutumula said.

She added that interns who want to join the civil service will have to compete with other applicants when job adverts are released.