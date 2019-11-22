NICE calls for peace and co-existence in Malawi

National Initiative for Civic education (NICE) has launched a peace building campaign aimed at bringing back peace in the country.

Speaking during a press briefing that was held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, NICE Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju said since the 21 May Elections, there has been tension across the country and in view of that NICE has decided to launch the campaign to help in bringing order.

He said the campaign will help to sensitize the nation on skills in peace building so that there should be peaceful coexistence in the country.

“Peaceful co-existence can be only achieved through mutual respect and understanding across all sections of Malawians, under our republican constitution.

“Let us build a government of laws, not men, where laws are implemented by institutions,” he explained

Mwalubunju then appealed to traditional leaders, political leaders, religious leaders among others to contribute to restoring peace and social cohesion among Malawians.

He urged the Police to maintain peace and order and provide security in the country professionally by taking action if anyone breaks the law without fear or favour so that peace can prevail in Malawi.

He then called upon Malawians to join hands with the trust in order to ensure that peace prevails in the country.

The NICE boss also urged people in the country to accept the court ruling in the elections case in which opposition politicians are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.