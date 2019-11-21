Malawians in the US to raise funds for construction of Chikwawa Hospital ward

Malawians living in the United States are looking to raise funds to contribute towards the construction of a hospital ward at Chikwawa District Hospital.

The Malawians under New England Malawi Association (NEMA) have in partnership with a local Malawian not-for-profit making organization known as Music Against Malaria (MAM) organized a fund-raising event to be held on December 14th this year at one of the exquisite joints known as Tivola 153, located on 153 Market street at the heart of Hartford City in the state of Connecticut, USA.

Performing at the event will be the renowned Malawian traditional music artist Mr. Code Sangala and the Malawian born stand-up comedy genius Mr. Ian Banda.

The event has been branded “Making this Season Festive for a Just Cause”.

Speaking from his base in The State of Maine, the Chairperson of NEMA Mr. Solomon Nkhalamba stated that the Association is a composition of goodwill Diaspora Malawians living in the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island as well as New York State in the United States of America.

Mr. Nkhalamba continued to explain that one of the major objectives of the Association is to create programs and projects aimed at transforming lives of Malawian citizenry living in the United States and those in need of various assistance in Malawi.

“It is within that context that the Association having noticed the tremendous work MAM has accomplished within a short period of time since its inception decided to work out a collaborative effort to raise funds towards the construction of Chikwawa district Hospital ward in the southern part of Malawi, said Mr. Nkhalamba.

NEMA was established in 2002 and got duly incorporated as a 501(c)(3) organization with the United States federal and state law in November 2018.

The Association is presently implementing a book provision project targeting various universities in Malawi.

In the recent past, NEMA has also collaborated with like-minded initiatives being championed by other diaspora Malawians such as Banda Bola foundation whose founder Mr. Ken Mtalika Banda was awarded a LifeTime Achievement Award in July of this year, and Youth Line whose Co-founder is Dr Nellipher Lewis Mchenga, an assistant Professor at Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts ,USA.

The organisaton has also worked with well as well-meaning US native led organizations such as GoodSoil Partners whose founder and Director Mr. Steve Chartier was also in July 2019 decorated with a Goodwill Ambassador award for the organizations extraordinary work with young people in Malawi for the past 10 years.