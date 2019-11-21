Malawian celebrated artist Hyphen drops new single ‘A Rozi’ 

One of Malawi’s top rising Hip Hop artists Hyphen, formerly known as Young Kay, dropped his new single “A Rozi” on Monday.

The single first premiered and got its first airplay on DJ Joy Nathu’s, MBC Radio 2 FM show Made On Monday.

“A Rozi” comes as Hyphen’s first official single this year, after announcing his rebranding. The rapper had several features throughout this year, but stayed clear of releasing his own music, let alone an album since 2008.

Hyphen recently introduced his ‘Throwaway Thursdays’ releasing acappella verses, allowing fans to freely jump on.

“A Rozi”, is a song featuring guest artist Lesie and a production by DJ Sley.

Hyphen has been well known for his skill of blending Chichewa and English in his raps. With his unique sound he easily makes the song stand out and with well fusion of Afrobeat and Mangaje sounds the song is well playfully enjoyed.

Check out “A Rozi” by Hyphen featuring Leslie below!

