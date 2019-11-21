20 women arrested for selling liquor

Police in Blantyre on Wednesday executed an early morning operation during which they arrested 20 women for selling Kachasu at Limbe market.

Limbe Police Station Deputy Publicist Widson Nhlane said police were informed that some people were illegally plying liquor (Kachasu) businesses in the wee hours at Four Ways within Limbe market.

On Wednesday, detectives from Limbe Police ambushed the Kachasu traders at the said time and also confiscated the locally distilled beer.

“The twenty suspects will appear in court today to answer a charge of operating a liquor business without license,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Police have strongly warned illegal business traders that the law will not spare them once they are caught.

Some suspects come from villages of Nkanda, Holowanya and Zembeleko under Traditional Authority Mpunga in Chiradzulu while some are of Ntenje, Kazembe and Mahonga villages of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.