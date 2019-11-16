Joint team burns 107 bags of Indian Hemp

A joint team consisting of officers from the Judiciary and Malawi Police Service in Kasungu has burnt 107 bags of Chamba in an operation that took place today.

The Indian hemp was destroyed at Chiwengo dumping site in the district.

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said during the operation 77 bags weighing 90 kilograms and 30 bags weighing 50 kilograms have been destroyed.

“The bags of Chamba which have been destroyed include those whose cases were completed in court while some of the bags are those that were abandoned by unknown persons upon being intercepted by police,” he explained.

During the operation, there were police officers and officials from court led by Senior Resident Magistrate Montfort Misunge.