Livimbo School’s land encroached – Vuwa Kaunda

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda says part of the land belonging to Livimbo School was taken illegally by a Malawian of Asian origin.

The minister said this when he visited Livimbo Primary and Secondary Schools in Lilongwe today.

He said the businessman who took the land has since built warehouses.

“What I can confirm right now is that after going through our map which we have from 1971, the plot has really been encroached, six meters of it where those warehouses are standing,” he said.

The minister, however, insisted that government did not sell the land.

“Nobody should come here in the name that they have bought the school, if they have documents, those documents are fake and PTA should arrest those people. The president is very concerned with this allegations and he has directed the ministry to do an investigation on this matter,” he said.

He added that encroachment is illegal and government will take action.

According to the minister, the government has already sent a warning to the businessman to destroy his warehouse or else the government will use force to bring down the building.

But speaking during Kaunda’s visit, the businessman, Ahmed Yakubu, said he has documents to prove that he legally acquired the land.

He also challenged government to take him to court saying he is ready for any legal battle.