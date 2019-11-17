Devotion: Search the scripture

Proverb 25:3 “It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honor of kings is to search out a matter.”

It’s an honor of kings to search out a matter. You are a king according to Revelation 1: 6 ” And hath made us kings and priests unto God and his Father”.

As a king you have responsibility to search out a matter. There are so many hidden treasures in the Kingdom which needs searching.

Matthew 13 : 44 “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; which when a man has found, he hides, and for joy thereof goes and sells all that he hath, and buys that field.”

We search such treasures by searching the scriptures. John 5:39 “Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.”

If you search the scriptures you will get the truth that will lead you to your destiny. If not then you will walk in error.

“Ye do err, not knowing the scriptures, nor the power of God” (Matthew 22:29).

This means that the one who doesn’t know the Word of God will definitely make the wrong judgments and inevitably the wrong choices in life.

That’s why you need to “search the scriptures.” To `search’ means `to look thoroughly in order to find something’; it also means `to investigate so as to seek out answers.’ This implies some effort on the part of the one searching; it’s not a mere browsing over a subject, but a deliberate effort to seek out the truth. It’s a serious business.

Make the quality decision to become a student of the Word by searching carefully and diligently through the scriptures every day. As you do this, the Holy Spirit will always be right there to guide you, and help you understand the Word and impart your spirit with the revelation of divine realties and treasures.

Every relevant subject matter is found in the Word. Search and get the truth that will lead you to victory in everything that concerns you.

Confession: I am a king and every day I will use the Word to search out a matter and find truth that in the Word. I move from glory to glory as I study the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

