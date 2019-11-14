Herbalist jailed eight years for rape

The Nkhatabay First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 67-year-old herbalist to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 9-year-old girl.

Police prosecutor Fedson Makiyi said the convict, Lloyd Mhone, committed the offence between March and October, 2019.

Makiyi said the victim was spending sleepless nights since March this year and opted to seek some herbs at the witch doctor.

“Her mother took her to a nearby herbalist Mhone for traditional healing. The traditional healer told the guardian that the patient must be admitted for thorough and proper treatment,” Makiyi said.

He further said that while the girl was admitted at the herbalist’s place, the traditional healer raped her in the name of performing rituals.

The victim was threatened not to reveal the ordeal to anyone and the herbalist kept raping the girl until early October, 2019.

As time passed, the victim revealed the sexual abuse to her mother who later reported the matter to Chintheche Police unit.

The suspect was arrested and in court he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

State prosecutor Makiyi prayed to the court for stiffer punishment against the herbalist saying the offence he committed was serious in nature and his behaviour was against the prevailing norms of the society.

The prosecutor further added that the witchdoctor was supposed to protect the young girl and not to abuse her.

In mitigation, Mhone prayed for a lenient sentence saying he is the only breadwinner for his family.

First Grade Magistrate Maston Longwe sentenced the rapist to eight years in prison.

Lloyd Mhone hails from Zomelanga Village in the area of TA Fukamapiri in Nkhata Bay District.