Flames off to Uganda

Just 24-hours after beating South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium, the Malawi National Football team has left the country for Uganda for their second Group B match.

The Flames, who beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, are top of the group following Uganda’s goalless draw with Burkina Faso.

Coach Meck Mwase has picked a 20 man squad that will fly out from Blantyre via Addis Ababa and will arrive in Kampala on Friday morning.

The following is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers

William Thole

Brighton Munthali

Defenders

Lucky Malata

Gomezgani Chirwa

Peter Cholopi

Stanley Sanudi

Nickson Nyasulu

Trevour Kalema

Midfielders

Chimwemwe Idana

Yamikani Chester

Gerald Phiri Jnr

John Banda

Peter Banda

Mecium Mhone

Chimango Kaira

Chikoti Chirwa

Strikers

Gabadihno Mhango

Richard Mbulu

Hassan Kajoke

Robin Ngalande

The Flames are the current Group B leaders with three points, seconded by Burkina Faso and Uganda who have a point each following their 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.