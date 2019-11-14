Flames off to Uganda

Just 24-hours after beating South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium, the Malawi National Football team has left the country for Uganda for their second Group B match.
The Flames, who beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, are top of the group following Uganda’s goalless draw with Burkina Faso.
Coach Meck Mwase has picked a 20 man squad that will fly out from Blantyre via Addis Ababa and will arrive in Kampala on Friday morning.
The following is the full squad list:
Goalkeepers
William Thole
Brighton Munthali
Defenders
Lucky Malata
Gomezgani Chirwa
Peter Cholopi
Stanley Sanudi
Nickson Nyasulu
Trevour Kalema
Midfielders
Chimwemwe Idana
Yamikani Chester
Gerald Phiri Jnr
John Banda
Peter Banda
Mecium Mhone
Chimango Kaira
Chikoti Chirwa
Strikers
Gabadihno Mhango
Richard Mbulu
Hassan Kajoke
Robin Ngalande
The Flames are the current Group B leaders with three points, seconded by Burkina Faso and Uganda who have a point each following their 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.