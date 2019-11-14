Court plans to conclude elections case hearing by Dec 6

The Constitutional Court says it plans to conclude hearing of the presidential elections case by 6 December.

One of the five judges hearing the case, Justice Healey Potani, said this in court at the end of Wednesday’s session.

He said when the case is adjourned on Friday this week, hearing will resume on 25 November, 2019 and will last for two weeks.

“Hopefully, the respondents’ cases would have been completed by then,” Potani said.

During that period, witnesses for the President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will testify in court.

The first witness for Mutharika, Local Government Minister Dr Ben Phiri, is expected to start presenting his evidence in court today. The other witness for Mutharika is Mr. Bob Chimkango.

In the elections case, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party and Saulos Chilima of UTM are challenging the results of the May 21 elections in which MEC declared Mutharika as the winner.

On Wednesday in court, Mutharika’s lawyer Frank Mbeta cross-examined Daud Suleman, the sixth witness for Chakwera.

Mbeta questioned Suleman on, among others, his information technology qualifications and his claims that MEC deleted records in its Results Managements System.

Suleman was also re-examined by Chakwera’s lawyer Mordecai Mshisha and the process is expected to be completed today.