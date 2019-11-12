MEC IT director given green light to demonstrate evidence

The Constitutional Court has allowed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Director of Information and Communication Technology Muhabi Chisi to demonstrate technical evidence in court.

The court has made the ruling following Chisi’s application last week requesting the court to allow him to make a demonstration to respond to a simulation by Daud Suleman who is the sixth witness of Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera in the presidential election case.

Presenting the ruling, Justice Healey Potani said Chisi should demonstrate to the court how MEC managed the results of the May 21 Elections using its Results Management System.

Potani, however, barred Chisi from responding to Sulemani’s testimony.

On Monday, UTM’s Saulos Chilima and MCP’s Chakwera through their lawyers asked the court not to allow Chisi make the demonstration saying he was seeking to introduce new evidence which would violate the Order of the Court dated 5th November, 2019;

They also feared that Chisi would be responding to the oral testimony of Mr. Suleman.

In the election case, Chakwera and Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections.