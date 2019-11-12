MACOHA seeks to raise K10 million

Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) is looking to raise K10 million to support needy but deserving students with disabilities.

MACOHA deputy board chair for Symon Munde said this during the official opening of the 2019 MACOHA Flag Week on Monday.

“We target to collect not less than K10 million. Part of the money will go to acquire devices to support their studies,” he said.

Munde then thanked government for supporting the organization in the promotion of inclusive education.

Speaking during the event, Vice President Everton Chimulirenji appealed to the corporate world and individuals to donate to the organization to raise funds for students with disabilities.

He added that it is government’s prerogative to ensure provision of quality inclusive education to all students.

Chimulirenji then donated K500,000 towards the initiative.

The MACOHA Flag Week started on Monday, November 11- and will end on November 16 when there will be celebrations in Traditional Authority Dzoole Headquarters in Dowa.