Mwakasungula condemns harassment of women in Karonga

Human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has condemned the harassment of women for wearing miniskirts in Karonga and has called on the police to arrest perpetrators.

Mwakasungula made the remarks in a statement following reports that women and girls wearing miniskirts were being undressed and harassed by in the lakeshore district.

In his statement, Mwakasungula described the conduct as barbaric and a dark spot on the gains Malawi has registered on women and gender equality.

He reminded people in the district that no one can dictate or impose their preferred way of dressing on others.

“The perpetrators of women abuse in Karonga and the entire Malawian society need to know that undressing women is a serious offence under both the domestic and international laws. Malawians further need to know that freedom of dressing is a constitutional right,” said Mwakasungula.

He also described as fallacious and ridiculous assertions that ladies’ style of dressing is fueling cases of rape in the district.

Mwakasungula noted that cases of sexual abuse are a result of some mens’ corrupt thinking that equates women and girls to sexual objects.

“This emanates from misunderstanding of culture in most patriarchal systems which sustain male dominance,” the activist said.

He then asked the police to intensify security and arrest the men found harassing females.

Meanwhile, Karonga district commissioner Paul Kalilombe has said authorities will take action against perpetrators.