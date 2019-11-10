Sports carry renewable energy message in Blantyre

Amid increased energy poverty levels in the country, Renew ‘N’ Able Malawi (RENAMA) has embarked on Green and Inclusive Energy (GIE) campaign to raise awareness on renewable energy use in Blantyre.

Using sports in pulling out the crowd, RENAMA challenged hundreds of people that came to watch the GIE bonanza at Lunzu Township in Blantyre on how they can adopt clean energy use that is friendly to the environment.

During Finals of Football and Netball matches at Lunzu Primary School ground on Saturday, RENAMA challenged the myth that goes around that food changes taste when cooked using environmental friendly stoves.

Principal Energy Officer in the Department of Energy Affairs Thokozani Malunga, commended RENAMA for complementing government’s efforts in fight of energy poverty through advocating the use of renewable energy sources.

Malunga added that the GIE awareness by RENAMA is complementing the Energy Policy that government approved to reduce usage of biomass in the country.

“We are happy as government that is why we are here to show our support to them, this will help the country not to be over dependent on Biomass that is destroying our environment,” said Malunga.

Concurring with Malunga, Programmes Manager of RENAMA Devine Matare, said the awareness is to help the country with messages of curbing deforestation.

“We have alternatives to illegal charcoal production and our message is on green and inclusive energy as alternatives because most of the people do not know these alternatives and also to bring awareness on deforestation that is now among big problems we have in Malawi,” said Matare.

Matare added that the awareness is to help people to have an informed decision on energy use in the country.

The football match finals on Saturday, was in favour of Gumbe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) with three goals to zero against St George Private Secondary School. Gumbe CDSS has received K150 thousand and a trophy while St George school got K100 thousand.

Netball finals match witnessed Amazing Grace Private School beating St George Private school with 31 goal to 22.

Winners of finals netball game got K100,000 and a trophy while St George received K75,000.

RENAMA also splashed other prizes to best players and top goal scorers in both football and netball.