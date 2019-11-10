MDF soldier shot dead hours after killing fellow soldiers

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier who was on the run after killing fellow soldiers has been shot dead in Ntcheu.

Malawi army soldiers have shot dead the soldier identified as Corporal Robert Banya.

On Saturday night at around 11PM Banya was located around Ntcheu Boma. He charged at the soldiers deployed to hunt him but before he could shoot, the soldiers reacted quickly and shot him.

According to MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya, Banya, who hailed from Mwanza, was confirmed dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

His body was taken to Ntcheu District Hospital mortuary.

On Friday, Banya shot dead fellow MDF soldiers Corporal Keston Mtambo and Corporal Gift Magombo who were working on Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza road in Ntcheu.

The MDF said Banya’s motive for killing the two soldiers was yet to be established.