Follow thy Neba: Bullets out of FISD Cup

Nyasa Big Bullets put out a valiant effort to show signs of life against Silver Strikers but ultimately fell short in the penalty shootout when three of their players missed from the spot.

The visitors took the game to the Central Bankers as Chimwemwe Idana scored just after 7 minutes of the second half but Mike Teteh equalized to force the match into penalty shootout.

Bullets dominated the match through Mike Mkwate, Idana, Peter Banda and Hassan Kajoke but failed to unlock the hosts’ defense which was led by Helbert Wayekha and Hadji Wali.

Bullets had the first shot at goal before the quarter hour mark through Banda who was forced Brighton Munthali into making a brilliant save for a corner.

Moments later, it was Mkwate’s turn to bring the best out of Munthali when his long range effort was once again stopped by the shot-stopper.

At the other end of the field, Khuda Muyaba should have opened the scoreline when he was found unmarked by Maxwell Gasten but the former Moyale Barracks forward saw his goal bound shot well blocked by Charles Petro, who was very solid at the back for Bullets.

Witha few minutes to play, Chiukepo Msowoya sent his header wide when he was found unmarked by Banda.

Both teams could not find goals in the opening half of the match.

In the second half, Bullets took only less than 10 minutes to break the deadlock.

Banda was the architect when he dribbled past Hygiene Mwendepeka before releasing a dead ball inside the penalty box which was tumbled by Munthali before landing straigt in the path of Idana who made no mistake to put the ball into the back of the net.

Bullets were hit with an injury to Kajoke who was substituted for Dalitso Sailesi.

On the other hand, the Area 47 based side sensed danger and made a double substitution, introducing Levison Maganizo and Thuso Paipi for Jack Chiona and Gasten.

Bullets kept on pressing in search for the winning goal but Chiukepo Msowoya couldn’t manage to break the hosts’ defense.

They Bankers then increased their attacking pace through Maganizo and Paipi while Bullets failed to capitalize on their chances.

In the 74th minute, Sankhani Mkandawire was down and called for a medical assistance.

The hosts capitalized on having one man advantage as Mkandawire was still being treated outside the field of play.

A cross from Duncan Nyoni was just too much for Bullets defense to clear and Tete was just at the right place to finish off the ball into the net, 1-1.

Bullets introduced Luke Chima and Fischer Kondowe for Msowoya and Mkwate while Silver Strikers made their final substitution on the dot of the final whistle by bringing on board goalkeeper Charles Thom for Munthali in readiness for the possible shootout.

Mkandawire, Gomezgani Chirwa and Sailesi missed their spotkicks to hand the Bankers a 3-2 victory over the visitors, who, for the third time, have been ousted from the competition by the Area 47 side.

Banda was voted man of the match.

The quater-final action continues on Sunday at Civo Stadium where Blue Eagles will host Moyale Barracks while Savenda Chitipa United will entertain Kamuzu Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

This season’ winner will walk away with a trophy and K20 million in prize money.

On Friday, defending champions Be Forward Wanderers were knocked out of the competition by Hangover United who were 2-1 winners at Kamuzu Stadium.