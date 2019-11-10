Devotion: Keep on advancing

1 Timothy 4: 15 (Amplified): “Practice and cultivate and meditate upon these duties; throw yourself wholly into them, so that your progress may be evident to everybody.”

According to the opening scripture, Timothy was advised by Paul the Apostle to Practice and cultivate and meditate upon the Word for his unending progress. For his own advancement. The Word of God is unlimited. Its everlasting and it has prevailing power. Everything can go, the Word remains.

That is why Joshua 1:8 and Psalm 1:3 give us a link between success and meditation on the Word. If you want to progress in life, have the Word of God. Meditate the Word, Do the Word. As you grow the Word, you also grow in many areas. You prevail over every weakness and you have unending victory (Acts 19:20). Nobody can stand in your path. Nobody can hinder your advancement because the Word of God cannot be hindered.

To have unending advancement, you need also to have and listen to the Holy Spirit. Isaac listened to the voice of the Spirit. When everybody else was running away from that country because of drought, the Spirit of God told Isaac not to run away and he listened.

The results were as follows Genesis 26: 13 ” And the man waxed great, and went forward, and grew until he became very great.”

Isaac kept on advancing in the so called dry land. He kept on progressing and everyone saw his progress. You will advance even where people call dry places when you listen to the voice of the Spirit.

The Spirit of God is without limit (John 3:34). When you are born again, you are born of the Spirit and He makes you a person without limits as a wind. Therefore don’t give yourself any limits. Sky should not be your limit. Keep on advancing in life. John 3: 7-8 ” You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again.’ The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the spirit.”

Remember if you don’t advance you will soon become irrelevant!

CONFESSION

It’s my time to keep on advancing. The Word of God and the Spirit of God in me make me an all-round success. I advance from success to success, victory to victory, favour to favour, glory to glory, dominion to dominion. In Jesus Name. Amen

