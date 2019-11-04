Man kills woman over debt, mob destroys seven houses in Nkhatabay

A mob in Nkhatabay has destroyed seven houses following the brutal killing of a 48-year-old woman in the district.

The mob from Chavula Village in the area of Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in Nkhatabay destroyed the houses on Saturday night at Chamika Village also in the area of Fukamapiri.

According to Police in the district, 56-year-old James Manda murdered the woman identified as Sophina Kaunda for failing to repay him K250, 000.

Manda hit Kaunda with a metal bar which caused severe internal bleeding and death.

In retaliation, people from Chavula Village went to Chamika where they destroyed houses.

Nkhatabay police publicist sergeant Kondwani James said they have since arrested the murder suspect.

A similar incident occurred last month when villagers from Mkondezi invaded Msakanene village in the district where they set on fire 23 houses. Four people lost their lives due to the violence.