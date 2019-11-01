Ovi Bunya claims to be married to Inkosi Gomani

Inkosi Gomani V’s former lover Ovixlexla Bunya has asked the Ntcheu CCAP Church not to officiate the Paramount Chief’s wedding saying the two are married.

The Ngoni Paramount Chief, real named Willard Mswati Gomani, will on Saturday tie the knot with his South African fiancée Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula from Giyani, Limpopo province in South Africa next month.

But Bunya has told the Ntcheu CCAP Church which set to officiate the wedding that the ceremony should not go ahead.

“The basis of my objection is that Willard and I are still married and that divorce proceedings which are currently before the Magistrate’s Court sitting at Lilongwe have not been concluded,” Bunya said in a letter dated October 31.

She added that the two have a child together named Mswati Gomani who was born in February this year.

Bunya also sent the church pictures of herself and Gomani as well as pictures of her child together with Gomani’s relatives.

“I sincerely believe the church will rightly play its useful role and abide by its own teachings and doctrines,” Bunya said.

The wedding comes months after Miss Bunya also sued the chief for denying responsibility for her pregnancy.

The chief’s wedding will happen on the sidelines of annual Umhlangano Ngoni Festival.

Inkosi Gomani V, born Mswati Willard Kanjedza Gomani, will have a royal treat to his wedding as it will happen on the same day as the Umhlangano which starts with slaughtering of a calf near Gomani`s grave. According to their customs, the slaughtered calf will be eaten without salt.

Gomani became the crown prince following the death of his father Kanjedza Gomani in 2009. He was inaugurated as Ngoni Paramount Chief in 2012.